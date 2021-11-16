CCS to host vaccine clinics at every elementary school in December, January

The first clinics will be on Dec. 13-17 to administer the first doses. The second clinics will be on Jan. 3-7 to administer the second doses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools is hosting vaccine clinics in December and January to help get students ages 5-11 vaccinated.

The district will host the clinics at every elementary school during regular hours.

The first clinics will be Dec. 13-17 to administer the first doses. The second clinics will be Jan. 3-7 to administer the second doses.

CCS is partnering with Nationwide Children's Hospital and Columbus Public Health to help make the clinics happen.

“This is a great opportunity to provide the COVID-19 vaccine during the school day for families who want their child aged 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine, '' said Nationwide Children’s Hospital pediatrician and CCS Medical Consultant Dr. Sara Bode.

Students who receive a vaccine will be observed in a designated waiting area for 15 minutes before returning to class.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention gave the OK for children between 5 and 11 to receive Pfizer's kid-sized version of the vaccine.

Parents must complete and return a COVID-19 consent no later than Dec. 7 if they want their child to get a vaccine.

Parents who want to be present while their child gets a vaccine have to schedule an appointment after school hours with an outside health agency providing the vaccine.

Children over the age of 12 will not be able to get a vaccine at the clinics.