No, a rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines does not increase chance of dying in next 10 years

There’s a false claim making the rounds on social media that says young myocarditis patients are at an increased risk of death ten years from now.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There has been a lot of misinformation on social media – especially in the last week – regarding a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine for young people.

10TV's Lindsey Mills takes a claim about a condition that causes the heart muscle to become inflamed to our team of experts.

THE CLAIM:

Patients who have the condition have a high risk of dying within 10 years.

THE SOURCES:

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention

The American Academy of Pediatrics

OhioHealth's Doctor Joe Gastaldo

Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

THE ANSWER:

False.

Here's what we found:

"There's never been a vaccine that gives you a toxic reaction,” said Dr. Gastaldo. “More than four weeks after receiving a vaccine, vaccines don't work that way."

According to the CDC, myocarditis is a form of heart disease where the heart is inflamed – making it harder to pump blood to the rest of the body. And -- Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination is very rare.

As of Nov. 4, there were more than 1,700 VAERS reports of myocarditis and pericarditis. The CDC and FDA confirmed a little more than a thousand of those out of more than 440 million COVID vaccine doses given across the country.

"What we're seeing with those individuals who had COVID-19 vaccination and then developed myocarditis is that it reverses very quickly compared to other causes of myocarditis,” Dr. Adalja said.

"Myocarditis [and] pericarditis as an infectious disease doctor, something that we know is associated with many viruses, including influenza, and other common cold coronaviruses,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

In a statement this summer from the American Academy of Pediatrics co-signed by health leaders across the country reads in part, "myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common if you get COVID-19, and the risks to the heart from COVID-19 infection can be more severe."

"Often it's being linked to this 5-11 age group for where there really isn't a myocarditis risk. It's really late teens early 20s that's where we saw that and it's only in males. So people are taking the myocarditis risk that exists in a specific population and talking about the entire population as if it has the same risk and that's not correct,” said Dr. Adalja.

