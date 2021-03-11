Who is eligible to get a COVID-19 booster in Ohio?

Although some states are allowing all adults to get a COVID-19 booster, Ohio is not one of them. Here's who can get them in the state now.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The COVID-19 booster shots are designed to temporarily increase our antibodies to improve our body's effectiveness in fighting against COVID-19, but not everyone is eligible for a booster shot right now.

While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has only given the OK for some people to the extra shot, other states have expanded booster shot access to everyone.

However, Ohio is not one of those states. The Buckeye State's guidance is the same as the CDC's as of Nov. 16.

For Ohioans who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health said you must wait six months from your second dose and be part of one of the following groups:

65 years or older

18 years or older and have underlying medical conditions

18 years or older and live in long-term settings

18 years or older and work/live in high-risk settings

Ohioans 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a second booster two months after their first shot.

“I want to be clear to everyone, that boosters are important but what is more important is that people get that primary vaccine series,” said Dr. Mysheika Robert of Columbus Public Health.

Three states, California, Arkansas and New Mexico, have expanded booster shot access to all eligible adults two months after they received the J&J vaccine and six months after Pfizer and Moderna regardless of their health condition.

Health authorities in Arkansas said on Monday they would broaden eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults, as a growing list of state and local officials look for ways to accelerate third doses in hopes of heading off a potential new wave of the virus.

Because vaccines wane over time, some people may believe walking around with an older vaccine is a reason to get a booster. What do the experts think?

“Talking about boosters does not mean the vaccines are not working, for most people even the decision not getting a booster, but are fully vaccinated, they are less likely still to get an infection compared to someone who is not vaccinated,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

As soon as this weekend, all adults could be eligible to get a booster. An influential U.S. advisory panel is set to discuss expanding eligibility for the booster shots on Friday.

Last week, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older.