98% of Ohio Wesleyan students at least partially vaccinated following the university’s mandate

Ohio Wesleyan University said 98% of their students are at least partially vaccinated while 94% of their staff have also gotten their shots against COVID-19.

DELAWARE, Ohio — Ohio State University announced Tuesday it would be requiring all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But what about some private universities in Ohio, who have already had that policy in place? Ohio Wesleyan University announced the policy back in March.

Currently, 98% of students are at least partially vaccinated.

“Ohio Wesleyan houses about 90% of our students on campus in residence halls and small living quarters; the best way to protect them is to make sure that everyone who lives in that space is vaccinated,” said Dwayne Todd, Dean of Students.

The university made an announcement about the vaccine mandate back in march, asking for students to submit proof last month.

“We gave them about three weeks notice and of course anyone who needed an extension got one,” said Todd.

Some students were granted an exemption; the university disenrolled 5-10 students who they didn't hear from and as many as 50 students decided to transfer or defer a semester.

Faculty and staff are also required to be vaccinated. Their numbers are still very high, but not as high as that of the students. Ninety-four percent of faculty and staff are either partially or fully vaccinated, 3% have requested an exemption and the other 3% the university just hasn't heard from.

“I don't anticipate that we would terminate the relationship with an employee. There may be some accommodations or some plans that are put in place,” said Todd.

Students who were not yet fully vaccinated or exempt were tested when they arrived to campus. Out of the 142 tests administered, five came back positive.

As for the university's mask policy, everyone is required to wear masks inside. Todd says this was due to the volume of visitors to campus at the beginning of the year. The university says they're hoping that's temporary, since their vaccination rate is so high.

10TV also reached out to Denison University, where there is also a vaccine mandate. University President Adam Weinberg says “virtually all students and faculty have been vaccinated. More than 92 percent of staff have been vaccinated, and that rate is climbing."