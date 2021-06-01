Mixed reaction to Ohio Wesleyan University’s vaccine mandate, scholarship for vaccinated students

An Ohio Wesleyan University leader says the vaccine mandate announcement had a positive response. One incoming freshman says her medical exemption was denied.

DELAWARE, Ohio — In the county leading the state for its vaccination rate, there's a university with a divided response to its recent vaccine mandate.

Not long after Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware county announced it will require students to be fully vaccinated, leaders also announced a scholarship opportunity for vaccinated students.

“I just knew right away from the start on campus this is where I wanted to be, the city was perfect,” said Jennifer Garner, an incoming freshman.

Garner is ready to make the move from Tuscon, Arizona to Delaware, Ohio.

“I just knew Ohio Wesleyan was going to be my dream school," she said.

Garner plans to play basketball. However, she said her college plans went up in the air following the university's announcement to mandate students be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I have a family history of cardiac problems,” she explained.

She said even with including a note from her doctor, her medical exemption was denied.

“I just felt really sad because I knew that I couldn’t get the vaccine due to medical reasons,” she said.

According to an Ohio Wesleyan University spokesman, the deadline to prove vaccination status was last week and students were able to seek COVID-19 vaccination exemptions for medical, disability, or religious reasons and documentation from their treating healthcare provider was required.

"I can't speak to that particular case but I know we are taking all the information and that medical professionals associated with the campus and in the community are helping us to make the decisions," said Stefanie Niles, the Vice President for Enrollment and Communications at OWU.

Niles said the feedback to the vaccine mandate has been positive and the decision to announce a scholarship for fully vaccinated students after the mandate decision was to attract students who were seeking a campus requiring vaccines who may be concerned about cost.



“We wanted to ensure students knew that they would be right up front considered for a scholarship it would help defray those costs they could not be as worried about the financial component of affording their education as being in a safe environment and being able to focus and hone in on their academic experience here on campus,” she explained.

As for Jennifer Garner, she said after her father wrote a letter to the school and local city leaders, her medical exemption was accepted.

“I do want to go to OWU and see what happens when I'm on campus,” she said.

Ohio Wesleyan is one of five colleges in the state to require the vaccine.