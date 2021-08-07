Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 'strongly recommending' guests wear masks indoors

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is strongly recommending for visitors to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The zoo's announcement comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed some of its masking guidelines, suggesting even vaccinated people wear masks in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high.
The zoo joins several businesses in central Ohio that are reinstating mask policies in an effort to slow the spread.
Health officials issued an indoor mask advisory for Columbus and Franklin County, asking everyone to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.