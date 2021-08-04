Businesses throughout central Ohio update mask policies on heels of CDC guidance

10TV has compiled a list of businesses found throughout central Ohio and where they stand in terms of mask wearing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, businesses nationwide are beginning to reinstate their mask policies in an effort to curb the spread.

That includes several businesses found in central Ohio.

The announcements from businesses began shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced updated guidance last week, suggesting people mask up in areas where COVID-19 transmission is high, regardless of their vaccination status.

Since then, several big name brands, such as Kroger and Target, have re-introduced their mask policies with updated guidance. 10TV has compiled a list of businesses found throughout central Ohio and plans to update it as those policies are announced:

Kroger: Strongly encouraged, regardless of vaccination status

Strongly encouraged, regardless of vaccination status Giant Eagle: Strongly recommended for customers, required for employees

Strongly recommended for customers, required for employees Walmart: All employees required, regardless of vaccination status, in areas where transmission is deemed high or substantial

All employees required, regardless of vaccination status, in areas where transmission is deemed high or substantial Target: Strongly recommended for customers, required for employees in areas where transmission is deemed high or substantial

Strongly recommended for customers, required for employees in areas where transmission is deemed high or substantial Franklin Park Conservatory: Required for all visitors, regardless of vaccination status

Required for all visitors, regardless of vaccination status Lowe’s: All employees required, regardless of vaccination status; customers encouraged

All employees required, regardless of vaccination status; customers encouraged Home Depot: All employees are required to wear masks nationwide. Customers will be asked to do the same.

Some central Ohio businesses and venues have also announced they will be requiring customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, including:

Natalie's: Beginning Aug. 11, the restaurant will require either proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours prior to entry.

Beginning Aug. 11, the restaurant will require either proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours prior to entry. Spacebar: The music venue will require all eligible attendees to provide physical or photo evidence of the COVID-19 vaccine upon entry.