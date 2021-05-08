Health officials issue indoor mask advisory for Columbus and Franklin County

The advisory is effective immediately.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health officials issued an indoor mask advisory on Thursday for Columbus and Franklin County.

The advisory is effective immediately, Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said, clarifying it is not an order and it is not a mandate.

Roberts said state Senate Bill 22, which limits the ability health officials have to issue orders, is the reason why it is simply an advisory.

That said, Roberts and other health officials are encouraging all people to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The announcement comes as Ohio health officials are reporting a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

According to Dr. Andy Thomas, chief clinical officer at OSU Wexner Medical Center, there were 200 hospitalized from COVID on July 9. Nearly 800 are hospitalized across the state.

In Franklin County and areas south and southeast, there are currently 200 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Thomas said that's a 51% increase from just 7 days prior.

Despite this, health officials said the number of deaths are down and are crediting the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola, the vaccine is “the most important public health action to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The percentage of new people testing positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County has more than doubled in the past four weeks, health officials said. Previously at 1.3%, the positivity rate now sits at to 2.8%. The seven-day moving average for cases has risen 56% in the past two weeks.

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 in Franklin County is getting worse,” said Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.