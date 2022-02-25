CDC drops mask mandate for school buses

School districts can still require a mask to be worn on buses if they wish.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Masks will no longer be required for anyone on school buses, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday.

The CDC said the change was made to align with the updated guidance that no longer recommends indoor masking for K-12 schools and early education settings in areas with a low or medium spread of the virus.

However, school districts can still decide to require a mask to be worn on buses.

The health agency also updated guidelines earlier in the day to recommend most healthy Americans no longer need to wear a mask as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend down across the country.

Many central Ohio school districts do not have a mask requirement in school buildings or their mandates are about to drop.