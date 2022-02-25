Whitehall to lift city mask mandate starting Monday

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The mayor of Whitehall announced she will rescind the city’s mask order on Monday.
Mayor Kim Maggard made the announcement on Friday, saying the COVID-19 positivity rate in the community has dropped to under 6% and virus transmission rates have dropped considerably.
While the mayor is deciding to drop the mask order, she says community members are welcome to wear a mask if they choose.
Those who are immunocompromised, care for immunocompromised people and those who are recovering from being sick are advised to wear a mask while inside a public area.
The announcement comes less than an hour after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidance to allow more than 70% of Americans to take a break from wearing masks.
The City of Bexley also dropped its mask order earlier this week.
Mayor Andrew Ginther was asked about when Columbus could remove its mask mandate on Thursday. He said the city is getting close and all the numbers are heading in the right direction, but will continue to consult with Columbus Public Health Commission Dr. Mysheika Roberts.