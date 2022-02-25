Whitehall to lift city mask mandate starting Monday

While the mayor is deciding to drop the mask order, she says community members are welcome to wear a mask if they choose.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The mayor of Whitehall announced she will rescind the city’s mask order on Monday.

Mayor Kim Maggard made the announcement on Friday, saying the COVID-19 positivity rate in the community has dropped to under 6% and virus transmission rates have dropped considerably.

While the mayor is deciding to drop the mask order, she says community members are welcome to wear a mask if they choose.

Those who are immunocompromised, care for immunocompromised people and those who are recovering from being sick are advised to wear a mask while inside a public area.

The announcement comes less than an hour after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidance to allow more than 70% of Americans to take a break from wearing masks.

The City of Bexley also dropped its mask order earlier this week.