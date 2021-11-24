'I'm getting a little better': Nightbirde provides positive update on cancer battle

Nightbirde, who captured the nation's attention during a performance on "America's Got Talent," revealed the results of a recent scan on Tuesday.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Nightbirde, the Zanesville woman who captured the nation's attention on "America's Got Talent" while battling cancer, provided an update on her health this week.

The singer, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday about the results of a recent scan.

"I wish we could get a faster miracle, but it's happening slow," Nightbirde said. "I'm getting a little better. I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there has now disappeared. And a bunch of the big stuff has gone down in size, so we're on the way."

The 30-year-old singer said it's a lot to go through the highest points and lowest points happening at the same time in front of millions of people, but she is honored to do so.

"It's a lot to carry, but it's also such an honor because the whole world is carrying their own weight and we got to learn how to do this together," Nightbirde said.

Nightbirde became a household name when she got the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on "America's Got Talent" earlier this year. In August, she said she had to leave the competition saying her health had "taken a turn for the worse"

The singer is writing songs and says her songs are coming along.

"I'm really proud of the stuff that I'm working on. The voice is getting there. Today (Tuesday) I actually sang a lot and even though it's not up to 100%, I'm just so happy to be singing. I could just not stop smiling."

Nightbirde added that considering she had very slim odds of surviving her cancer, she's grateful to be with family on Thanksgiving.