Zanesville woman ends ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey as health takes ‘turn for the worse’

The woman who captured America’s heart with her powerful audition on America’s Got Talent has left the competition.

Jane Marczewski – who goes by the stage name Nightbirde – announced the news on Instagram early Monday morning.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” she wrote. "I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.

Nightbirde, who is a native from Zanesville, added that she’ll be better soon.

“I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

Nightbirde earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell in an episode that aired several weeks ago after singing an original song titled It’s OK, which she said tells the story of her life for the last year while facing cancer.

“Last time they checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver,” she said at the audition.

But she refused to let the illness define her.

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me,” she said.

Her performance ultimately brought all four judges to their feet with Cowell saying her voice is “absolutely stunning.”