Sheriff: 2 girls arrested, charged with making terroristic threats toward Logan-Hocking Middle School

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to students and school will resume as normal on Wednesday.

LOGAN, Ohio — Two girls accused of making online threats toward Logan-Hocking Middle School were arrested on Tuesday.

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office said authorities received numerous calls from residents Monday evening about a social media post containing a specific threat toward the middle school. Details of the threat was were not disclose, but the post alleged the threat was going to be carried out Tuesday morning.

Due to the seriousness of the threat, the Logan-Hocking School District canceled classes for all schools in the district for Tuesday.

Investigators from the sheriff's office, Logan Police Department and Hocking County Prosecutor's Office interviewed multiple juveniles and took several cellphones as evidence.

The sheriff's office said two female juveniles were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, with additional charges pending further review.

The girls were taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster and they will be arraigned in the Hocking County Juvenile Court at a later date.

