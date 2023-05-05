Student at Logan HS arrested, charged after fake explosive device found in school

He was taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with inducing panic and unlawful possession or use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

LOGAN, Ohio — A Logan High School student was arrested and is facing charges after authorities found a "suspicious" object made to resemble a pipe bomb in the school on Wednesday.

The Logan-Hocking School District canceled classes for two days while investigators reviewed security camera footage and conducted interviews in an attempt to identify a suspect.

The Logan Police Department, Hocking County Sheriff's Office, Logan Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol were notified of a fire alarm that was pulled and a "suspicious" package that was found just before 11 a.m. Wednesday as students were protesting.

The object was placed in a bathroom and reportedly made to look like an explosive device. It was determined to be fake.

After declaring the building safe, investigators began processing the scene and secured several pieces of evidence. They also reviewed camera footage and conducted interviews which led to the identification of a suspect, according to police.

An arrest warrant was obtained and a juvenile male, identified as a student at the high school, was taken into custody on May 4. He was taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with inducing panic and unlawful possession or use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction, both fourth degree felonies.