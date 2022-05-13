Woman struck in head during robbery in Ohio State child care center parking lot

The robbery took place just before 10:50 a.m. in the Child Care Center parking lot at 725 Ackerman Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for the suspects who reportedly robbed and assaulted a woman in the parking lot of an Ohio State University child care center Friday morning.

The robbery took place just before 10:50 a.m. in the Child Care Center parking lot at 725 Ackerman Road, according to a safety alert from the university.

Police said the woman – who is not affiliated with the university – was walking in the parking lot when a group of unknown people got out of a car and approached her. The suspects stole the woman’s purse and pushed her to the ground. Police said the woman struck her head and has minor injuries.

The suspects then reportedly go back into the car and headed eastbound on Ackerman Road.