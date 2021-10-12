Woman facing charges of assault, disorderly conduct for slapping Columbus restaurant manager

Bria'Janay K. Clinton was issued a summons for assault and disorderly conduct.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly slapped a Columbus restaurant manager over an issue with the credit card machine.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 28-year-old Bria'Janay K. Clinton was issued a summons for assault and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened on Dec. 2 at Kai’s Crab Boil on Bethel Road.

Manager Courtney Hickey said the customer came in for some takeout food. The customer inserted her chip credit card to pay but removed it too early.

That meant the transaction pinged her bank account for a pre-authorization. Hickey tried to explain that that transaction would drop off of her account, but she says the customer was still upset.

“After I tried to explain all of that, she kinda just hit me,” Hickey said. “Definitely was surprised when it happened, but yeah, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Surveillance video of the incident provided to 10TV shows the customer hitting Hickey on the side of the face with an open hand, knocking off her glasses and then turning to walk out the door.

“It was just more surprising because it just came out of nowhere,” she said. “I didn’t have any marks and no serious damage or anything.”

The owners of the restaurant decided to post the surveillance video of the incident on social media, asking for the public’s help in identifying the customer.