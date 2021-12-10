Police: 17-year-old Columbus student arrested after bringing loaded gun to high school

Police said the student was arrested and charged with a weapons offense for conveyance onto a school ground.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old Columbus student has been arrested and charged for bringing a loaded gun into school on Friday.

Police said they received a call from the principal of Mifflin High School around 9:50 a.m. saying a student brought a gun to school and they were on lockdown.

Police arrived and arrested the teen as he was trying to leave school grounds.

Officers were able to find the handgun inside a small bag that was underneath the bleachers of the school’s gym.

The loaded handgun was a 9 mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol with one live round chambered in the gun. Police said they also found a standard gun magazine that was loaded with 15 live rounds and one extended magazine loaded with 27 live rounds.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing the school’s security footage, officers said the teen initially possessed the bag that contained the gun and took it into the gym. The teen then handed it off to another student and asked the student to hide it.

The handgun was reported stolen with Columbus police from a car theft that happened in April.