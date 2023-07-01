Police: Man dead after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in west Columbus Friday evening.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. When officers were on their way to the location, they were informed that a shooting had just taken place there.
Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Justin Douglas injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).
