Crime

Man, woman charged in connection to armed robbery at Whitehall Target

Police said that 29-year-old Kelly Reed and 22-year-old Zoie Armentrout were arrested in the Newark area and are charged with aggravated robbery.
Credit: Whitehall Police Department

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man and a woman are charged in connection to an armed robbery at the Target in Whitehall over Easter weekend. 

The Whitehall Police Department said on April 16, loss prevention at the store located on East Broad Street attempted to stop a man who was pushing out a cart full of merchandise.

Police added that the man was armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot the loss prevention officer.

The man left the area in an older green two-door Saturn hatchback that was driven by a woman, according to police. 

In an update on Thursday, Whitehall police said that 29-year-old Kelly Reed and 22-year-old Zoie Armentrout were arrested in the Newark area. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Detective Bureau assisted Whitehall police with the arrests.

Reed and Armentrout are charged with aggravated robbery.

