Police: Suspect accused of robbing 8 gas stations around Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is attempting to identify a suspect accused of robbing eight area gas stations in the last two weeks.
According to police, the suspect has worn the same clothing in each of the robberies and displayed a firearm in all of them.
Police say the suspect enters the business and waits for customers to leave. He then approached the counter sometimes with a bottle of soda and asks for cigarettes and demands money from the register before walking out.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, 6 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 3 inches tall, mid-20s possibly early 30s and wearing a black hoody, black pants, black shoes and black glasses.
Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect can contact Det. J. Schiering at 614-645-3951, the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or the Columbus area Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).
