Whitehall police make 28 arrests, recover stolen gun, car in latest crime blitz

Whitehall Sgt. Jon Earl said most of the people police arrested during the blitz were wanted for other crimes.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police made more than 20 arrests during their latest crime blitz on Tuesday.

The police operation resulting in 28 arrests began at 2 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.



The officers got some help from Flock license plate reading cameras, which are used to track down stolen cars and are helping police put suspected thieves in jail.

Whitehall officers spotted one car that was reported stolen out of Columbus.



“These vehicles that are being stolen and driven into Whitehall and in the greater Columbus area are out committing other crimes, they are committing robberies, burglaries,” said Whitehall Sgt. Jon Earl.



During the eight-hour blitz, Whitehall police recovered the stolen car, made an arrest after a robbery and recovered a gun.



“It's another big deal of taking guns off the street. You never know where these simple theft arrests are going to lead to,” Earl explained.



There were also two felony arrests made for narcotics. Police say they recovered fentanyl and cocaine.