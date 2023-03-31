39 arrested in police operation target north central Columbus

The latest collaborative effort focused on the Linden, Weinland Park, Old North Columbus, Clintonville, and the University District areas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police made dozens of arrests and seized more drugs and guns in the eighth “Operation Unity” crime blitz.

The latest collaborative effort by law enforcement and social service working together to crack down on crime focused on neighborhoods in parts of north central Columbus.

This included Linden, Weinland Park, Old North Columbus, Clintonville, and the University District.

The crime blitz involved patrol officers, criminal intelligence units, major crime detectives, SWAT, drug crimes units, traffic operations units and other local and statewide partners.

These agencies served search warrants and targeted violent offenders, recovered firearms and confiscated illegal narcotics.

This installment of “Operation Unity” resulted in the following:

17 Felony Arrests

39 Total Arrests

8 Vehicles Impounded

5 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

11 Illegal Guns Recovered

6 Search Warrants Served

22 Grams of Cocaine Seized

139 Grams of Fentanyl Seized

2.6 Grams of Heroin Seized

50 Grams of Marijuana Seized

141 Traffic Stops 98 Citations Issued 5 Driving without a License 6 Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence



The "Operation Unity" crackdown began in 2021 when multiple law enforcement agencies across Franklin County worked together with the goal of stopping as much crime as possible.

Each operation focused on a specific area in the Columbus area and Franklin County and a specific goal, ranging from arresting felons on warrants and recovering illegal firearms and drugs.

