Westerville man accused of posing as police officer; attempting to coerce sex from undercover cop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a Westerville man has been charged with representing himself as a police officer after he unknowingly attempted to coerce sex with an actual undercover police officer.

According to court records, 49-year-old Jason Britenstine was arrested on March 4 during an operation being conducted by the Police and Community Together Team (PACT) at a hotel on Stelzer Road.

The undercover officer exchanged text messages with a male, later identified as Britenstine, who offered money in exchange for sex.

When Britenstine entered the room, he identified himself as a police officer and a task force agent and told the officer that she was under arrest and would be charged with a felony.

Britenstine then told the officer they could still go through with the act for free and he would tell his “team” she wasn’t in the room, according to court documents.

The PACT unit arrested Britenstine and charged him with impersonating a peace officer, a third-degree felony. Police say PACT is seeking additional felony charges in a future indictment.