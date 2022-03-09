Woman arrested for reportedly jumping on hood of car being towed, shooting at tow truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police arrested a 21-year-old woman accused of jumping onto the hood of a car that was being towed and firing a gun, striking the tow truck.
Police responded to a report of a person with a gun shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday near North Wilson Road and Interstate 70.
Arriving officers learned a repossession agent was towing a 2011 Chevy Malibu when Kaley Morgan reportedly jumped on the car’s hood and fired a handgun, hitting the front and back tires of the tow truck while the victim was inside.
Police arrested Morgan and charged her with felonious assault.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.