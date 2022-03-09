Woman arrested for reportedly jumping on hood of car being towed, shooting at tow truck

A repossession agent was towing a 2011 Chevy Malibu when Kaley Morgan reportedly jumped on the car’s hood and fired a handgun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police arrested a 21-year-old woman accused of jumping onto the hood of a car that was being towed and firing a gun, striking the tow truck.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday near North Wilson Road and Interstate 70.

Arriving officers learned a repossession agent was towing a 2011 Chevy Malibu when Kaley Morgan reportedly jumped on the car’s hood and fired a handgun, hitting the front and back tires of the tow truck while the victim was inside.

Police arrested Morgan and charged her with felonious assault.