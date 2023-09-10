Police: Suspect in custody after 1 fatally shot at west Columbus bus terminal

In August, the City of Columbus filed a lawsuit against the owners who operated the terminal to declare it a public nuisance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed near a bus terminal in west Columbus late Sunday night, police said. A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the Greyhound Bus terminal in the 800 block of North Wilson Road just before 11:15 p.m.

Police told the shooting victim, who they described as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:23 p.m. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

Police said they arrested a suspect, but additional details were not immediately available.

Details surrounding the shooting were not provided.

In August, the City of Columbus filed a lawsuit against the owners who operated the terminal to declare it a public nuisance. Columbus City Attorney Zach Kelin said the terminal is plagued by safety, security and sanitation concerns.

In the lawsuit, Klein said the property was in violation of the City Building Code as no certificate for occupancy had been issued for the site’s current use as a major bus terminal.

Additionally, City officials noted multiple safety and sanitation issues, including overcrowded waiting areas, unauthorized portable restroom facilities, and inadequate loading and unloading zones, among other violations.

Klein said in August that the city was working with law enforcement to gather more data to bring the company to Environmental Court to potentially enforce a decrease in bus routes.