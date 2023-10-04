Police: 1 in critical condition following shooting involving police in South Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured after a shooting involving police in west Columbus Wednesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Police say the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Sullivant Avenue in the South Hilltop neighborhood around 10:50 p.m.



One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.



No officers were injured in the incident. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unavailable at this time.



This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.