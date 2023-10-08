Police: 1 hurt in east Columbus shooting

Officers were called to the 6600 block of East Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of a domestic dispute.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured after a shooting on the city's east side early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of East Broad Street just before 2 a.m. on reports of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in what police describe as "not stable" condition.