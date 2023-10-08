Police: 1 hurt in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured after a shooting on the city's east side early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of East Broad Street just before 2 a.m. on reports of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in what police describe as "not stable" condition.
Police said one person was detained at the scene in connection to this incident.