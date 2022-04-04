Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Podunk’s bar

Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman is facing several charges, including murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a north Columbus bar last month was arrested on Monday.

Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman was charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault in connection to the shooting at Podunk's bar on 1644 East Dublin-Granville Road.

Police were called to the bar in the early morning hours of March 11, where arriving officers found multiple people who had been shot.

Surveillance footage captured inside the bar shows Coffman getting into a fight with another man, who he reportedly struck several times, court records state.

When security guards attempted to break up the fight, Coffman reportedly attempted to disarm them. When those efforts were unsuccessful, records show Coffman met an unknown person in the bar’s parking lot who proceeded to hand him a gun.

Surveillance video shows Coffman firing multiple shots at the man who he was initially fighting with, striking him several times. In response, police said several others in the parking lot began firing weapons, striking a woman and three other men.

The woman, 36-year-old Laurance Ball, died from her injuries about an hour after the shooting. A man, Mareo Bell, died from his injuries on March 29.