2 teens arrested in connection to city-wide crackdown on stolen vehicles throughout Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a city-wide crackdown on teens stealing vehicles in several neighborhoods, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The department sent a release Friday, stating officers found two stolen vehicles on Thursday that they later determined that the vehicle were used in multiple cases of theft.

Officers then found a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl in the 5000 block of Arborwood Court.

Detectives performed a search warrant where they recovered four firearms and multiple items believed to have been taken from vehicles at gas stations in north Columbus.

Columbus police confirmed to 10TV that the teenagers were arrested at the same address less than a month ago.

According to police, on Sept. 17, three teenagers stole multiple vehicles on Morse Road and two of the vehicles were involved in crashes. Police said an elderly individual was hurt in one of the crashes.

The teens then barricaded themselves inside an apartment complex. A SWAT team was called to the scene and the teens were arrested.

Columbus police said the teenagers have been arrested multiple times in the past and are suspects in a police crackdown known as “Operation: Game Over,” a crackdown on teens stealing vehicles in Columbus neighborhoods.