Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area.

According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.

Three unidentified male juveniles on bikes approached the victim and his friends. The three juveniles had toy guns and began shooting water pellets at the victim and his friends.

The victim then pulled out a Co2 BB handgun that was hidden in his waistband and began to chase one of the males, according to police.

Police say an unidentified male dropped a toy gun and pulled out a real weapon and began firing it at the teen, who was hit one time in the back.

The teen was taken to a hospital and was described as stable. He is expected to recover from his injuries.