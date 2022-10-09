16-year-old hurt in shooting at Rally's restaurant near Ohio State campus

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center for treatment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at a Rally's restaurant near The Ohio State University campus.

The shooting happened just before 2:20 a.m. at the Rally's located at 2556 North High Street, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the boy shot inside a vehicle.

Police say the boy was sleeping inside a vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot when a suspect approached the vehicle and fired several shots at the vehicle.

The boy was taken to Riverside Medical Center and was initially listed in critical condition. His condition improved, and he is expected to survive his injuries.

Columbus police are looking for a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting. No information has been given about the suspect's physical description.