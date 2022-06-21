Hearing set to decide if Glenwood shooting suspect will be charged as an adult

Avent'tay Solomon, 15, was charged with murder and felonious assault for the shooting at Glenwood Community Center on June 15.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The teen accused of fatally shooting a woman at a recreation center in the Hilltop neighborhood last week appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Solomon is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 30 when a hearing will take place to decide if he will be charged as an adult.

Solomon denied the charges on Tuesday, which is equivalent to an adult pleading not guilty.

Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts said officers arrived at Glenwood and found 24-year-old A'Tayia Nichols and an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Police were able to find Solomon, who was also suffering from gunshot wounds, by following a trail of blood.

Nichols was taken to Grant Medical Center where she died less than an hour after the shooting. Solomon and the woman survived their injuries.

Witnesses told police there appeared to be a fight that lead to the shooting. Solomon is the only person named as a suspect in the case so far.

Police initially listed Solomon as a victim because officers "were not sure what role he played," Columbus Police Sgt. Edward Powell told 10TV.