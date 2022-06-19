Police: 15-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Glenwood Community Center

Avent'tay Soloman is charged with murder and felonious assault for the shooting at Glenwood Community Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy charged with the deadly shooting last week at a recreation center in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Avent'tay Solomon is charged with murder and felonious assault for the shooting at Glenwood Community Center where 24-year-old A'Tayia Nichols died and two others were injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts said officers arrived at Glenwood and found Nichols and an 18-year-old woman in a parking lot. They were also able to locate a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds by following a trail of blood.

Nichols was taken to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m.

The 18-year-old woman was also taken to Grant and the 15-year-old boy was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. They were expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Witnesses told police there appeared to be a fight that lead to the shooting.

Detectives believed at the time there may have been multiple shooters. As of Sunday, police have only named Avent'tay as a suspect.

The teen was taken to the Franklin County Court of Domestic Relations pending his arraignment, police said.