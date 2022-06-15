Police: 24-year-old dead, 2 teens injured after shooting near Glenwood Community Center

Police identified the woman who died after a shooting near a Columbus community center Wednesday. A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were also hurt.

Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts said officers were called to the Glenwood Community Center in the Hilltop neighborhood just after 5 p.m.

Potts said officers found 24-year-old Atayia Nichols and an 18-year-old woman in a parking lot and were able to locate a 15-year-old boy by following a trail of blood.



Nichols was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m.



The 18-year-old was also taken to Grant and the 15-year-old boy was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, both in critical condition. Both are expected to survive their injuries.



Witnesses told police there appeared to be a fight that lead to the shooting. Detectives believe there may have been multiple shooters but no suspects have been identified at this time, according to Potts.



Glenwood was one of five community centers being used as a cooling center for residents with this week’s extreme heat.

Statement from Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

"The proliferation of guns is costing us an entire generation of young people. Instead of fulfilling their dreams, they are ending up dead or incarcerated, leaving behind broken hearts and destroyed lives. This is a community problem, and we all must do our part to teach — and practice — problem resolution without violence. I beg the community to help us solve this homicide and provide information to stop the next one before it happens. And I, along with other leaders, will continue to fight for common sense gun legislation to keep illegal guns out of our city."

