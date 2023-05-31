Suspect in February fatal shooting of Columbus man arrested in Stark County

Cassandra Franklin was arrested on Wednesday by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in Stark County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police arrested a 40-year-old woman charged in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man on the city’s northeast side earlier this year.

Cassandra Franklin was arrested on Wednesday by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in Stark County. She is charged with murder in the death of Michael Sarratti on Feb. 22.

Saratti was found shot in the 2100 block of Rankin Avenue just east of Cleveland Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities found and arrested Franklin in Uniontown. She was extradited to Columbus and taken to the Franklin County Correction Center.