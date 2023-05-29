Police: 7 injured after shooting during party in southeast Columbus

Detectives told 10TV that a group of juveniles was doing donuts in a parking lot near a party when shots were fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seven people, including two juveniles, were injured in a shooting at a party near Canal Winchester Monday morning, police said.

The shooting happened after midnight in the 4800 block of Pintail Creek Drive just west of Gender Road in southeast Columbus.

Detectives told 10TV that a group of juveniles was doing donuts in a parking lot near a party when shots were fired. Police say one of the gunmen was wearing a mask at the time.

Two juveniles were struck by gunfire while the other shooting victims were grazed by bullets. The victims were treated for their injuries at the hospital.

Officers found multiple shell casings on the road and in the area. Skid marks were also found in the parking lot.

The windows of some cars were struck by gunfire. Some windows sustained minor damage while others were shattered or broken.

Information on possible suspects or a motive behind the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for more updates.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.