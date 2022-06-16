Sheriff's office IDs 20-year-old man killed in shooting at Franklin County townhouse complex

Deputies found 20-year-old Abukar Abdullahi Abdiaziz lying on the road in the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East in Franklin Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office identified the man who was fatally shot at a western Franklin County townhouse complex Thursday.

Just before 3 p.m., deputies were called to the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East in Franklin Township and found 20-year-old Abukar Abdullahi Abdiaziz lying in the roadway. The sheriff's office said Abdiaziz had gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Abdiaziz was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are talking with potential witnesses to learn a motive behind the deadly shooting and who else was involved. No arrests have been made, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.