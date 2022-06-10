Man found dead after falling off of watercraft at Alum Creek Lake

Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resource were called to the lake around 7 p.m. for a report of an abandoned watercraft near Hollenback Boat Ramp.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man was found dead after falling off of his watercraft at Alum Creek Lake on Friday.

The man was found dead around 8:30 p.m., according to ODNR.

A 911 caller said the man fell off of a jetski but did not see what caused him to go into the water. ODNR has not confirmed what kind of watercraft the man was on.