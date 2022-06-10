Man found dead after falling off of watercraft at Alum Creek Lake

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man was found dead after falling off of his watercraft at Alum Creek Lake on Friday.
Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were called to the lake around 7 p.m. for a report of an abandoned watercraft near Hollenback Boat Ramp.
The man was found dead around 8:30 p.m., according to ODNR.
A 911 caller said the man fell off of a jetski but did not see what caused him to go into the water. ODNR has not confirmed what kind of watercraft the man was on.
Additional information was not immediately available.