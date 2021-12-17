Sheriff's office: 2 arrested, charged in connection to Franklin County drug bust operation

Michael Redman, 33, and Glorivette Rodrigues, 24, are charged with possession of drugs and weapons under disability.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and a woman have been charged in connection to a drug bust operation, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team executed search warrants at two Columbus homes, located in the 1500 block of Covina Drive and the 300 block of South Highland Avenue.

The sheriff's office said the Franklin County Drug Task Force seized:

125 grams of crack-cocaine

450 grams of cocaine

450 hydrocodone pills

11 firearms including two revolvers, seven semi-automatic handguns, two long-guns, 15 magazines, one extended high-capacity magazine and 2,000 multi-caliber rounds

Over $42,000 in drug proceeds

According to the sheriff's office, the Special Investigations Unit has conducted multiple operations surrounding the distributing of narcotics in Franklin County by Redman since August.