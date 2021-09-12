Franklin County installing 150 naloxone kits throughout area to prevent overdose deaths

The 150 NaloxBox kits will be installed in spaces in zip codes experiencing higher numbers of overdoses.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County health leaders have partnered with several organizations to provide more access to naloxone, the overdose reversal drug, to people in the community.

The Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board (ADAMH) of Franklin County said they are buying 150 NaloxBox kits to install them in public spaces in zip codes experiencing higher numbers of overdoses.

ADAMH is partnering with several organizations, including the Columbus Metropolitan Library where 23 of the kits will go.

The first kits are available at 12 library locations with plans to install them at the remaining 11 locations in the coming months.

Other kits will be made available at community centers by the end of the month.

ADAMH says they are working with other partners to install another 100 NaloxBox kits in zip codes with high incidents of overdoses.

Each kit comes with two doses of naloxone, an instructional guide, a rescue breathing barrier device and other tools.

The move to put the 150 kits throughout the area comes as the ADAMH says overdose deaths climbed 47% in 2020 in Franklin County, with more than 800 deaths.

“Many individuals in recovery from addiction are here today because they had another chance. Recovery is only possible if someone is still alive to take that step,” said ADAMH CEO Erika Clark Jones.