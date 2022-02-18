Woman charged after 4 dogs found in poor condition inside abandoned Ross County business

Two of the dogs needed immediate medical treatment.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been charged after four dogs were found in poor condition inside an abandoned Chillicothe pet grooming business this week.

According to a release from the Ross County Humane Society, a citizen contacted the Ross County Dog Warden about the four dogs inside the former Watt Street Feed and Watt Street Grooming and Pet Services building at 840 Washington Avenue.

The humane society said the former business was owned by Cathy S. Cobb.

When the warden arrived, they were able to see the four dogs and entered the building.

The floor of the building was covered in feces, large amounts of dog fur and debris, according to the humane society. There was also no water or electricity connected to the building. The humane society also said there was no evidence of food or water for the dogs.

The warden contacted the humane society as two of the dogs, a border collie and a Great Pyrenees, were in need of immediate medical care. Both dogs were extremely dehydrated and the Great Pyrenees had an eight-inch wound on its hip.

The dogs were taken to the North Fork Animal Clinic for treatment.

Jenn Thomas, the executive director of the Ross County Humane Society, said Cobb was charged by the Ross County Dog Warden with two counts of serious harm to a companion animal, four counts of abandonment, four counts of cruelty to animals and four counts of failure to license.