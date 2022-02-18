Former Pickerington police officer sentenced to 30 days in jail for inappropriate contact with a child

Dean Brown, once Pickerington’s longest-serving patrol officer, will also serve three years of probation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Pickerington police officer, who was once named officer of the year, was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Monday.

Dean M. Brown, 54, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, last month.

In addition to the 30 days in jail, Brown will also serve three years probation.

According to Fairfield County Municipal Court records, Brown engaged in inappropriate contact with the victim during the month of February 2018, when he was still employed as an officer. 10TV is not revealing any other details of the crime to protect the identity of the victim.

10TV followed the developments in this case since first learning about a potential investigation in April 2021.

Pickerington police confirmed Brown was placed on paid administrative leave on March 2, 2021. He remained on paid leave until he retired on Sept. 1, 2021.

In his nearly 30 years with the department, he received numerous commendations and positive reviews. He was the longest-serving patrol officer and was named officer of the year in 2016.

Former Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said once the department was alerted to the allegations by the Lancaster Police Department last year, Brown was immediately placed on leave.

Chief Cheney kept up with the investigation until Brown retired from the department.

“Throughout the time he was an officer, he was an exemplary officer, and there was nothing regarding these allegations or any other allegations, no complaints whatsoever,” the chief said.

As part of his plea, Brown also agreed to give up his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate.