Police: Man found dead with gunshot wound in west Columbus garage

Anthony Wagner's death has been ruled a homicide. This is the 13th homicide in Columbus this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Midland Avenue at 6:19 a.m. on a report of a man lying on the ground in a garage.

Police found 40-year-old Anthony Wagner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medics at 6:28 a.m.

Wagner's death has been ruled a homicide. This is the 13th homicide in Columbus this year.