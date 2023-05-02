Records: Suspect threatens man on scooter with large knife, runs him over with car in south Columbus

Khristopher Mahr has been charged with felonious assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of running over another man riding a motorized scooter in south Columbus was charged on Monday.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 3600 block of South High Street on April 16 for a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a victim laying in a parking lot. The victim told officers he was not shot, and that he was the one who fired a gun.

Court records say the victim told officers the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Khristopher Mahr, almost hit him while he was riding his scooter near the Kroger parking lot. During the incident, Mahr allegedly called the victim a racial slur.

As the victim continued toward a bus stop, court documents say Mahr drove toward him and stopped. Mahr allegedly got out of his car with a large Bowie-style knife and the victim pulled out his handgun, which court records say he has a CCW license for.

The victim told police Mahr got back into his car, started to back up, revved his engine and drove straight at him. The victim said he fired shots at the vehicle because he believed his life was in danger. He was not sure if he struck the vehicle.

Court records say Mahr hit the victim, causing him to break his right foot, left arm, two ribs and sprain his left ankle.