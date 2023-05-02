Former Knox County deputy pleads guilty to stealing $500,000 from elderly woman who had Alzheimer's

Danial Bobo and his wife Elisabeth Bobo, who also pleaded guilty in the case, will be sentenced on June 22.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A former Knox County sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing more than $500,000 from an elderly woman who had Alzheimer's disease.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, 50-year-old Danial Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth Bobo, became friends with Kay and Richard Hoppe and helped them move into a Mount Vernon nursing home several years ago.

After Richard died in 2018, the Bobos used a power of attorney granted by Kay to give Danial access to her credit cards and bank accounts. According to the indictment, Kay was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease around the time of Richard's death.

The Bobos used more than $500,000 of Kay's money for their own personal expenses from December 2017 through November 2020, according to Yost.

Danial resigned from the sheriff's office in September 2021 following an indictment in the case.

Elisabeth previously pleaded guilty to one count of misuse of credit cards and one count of telecommunications fraud, both felonies. The Bobos will be sentenced on June 22 and are expected to pay restitution upon sentencing.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.