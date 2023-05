Officers were called to a residence on South Weyant Avenue, just east of Bexley, for a report of a child not breathing on April 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy.

Officers were called to a residence on South Weyant Avenue, just east of Bexley, for a report of a child not breathing on April 25.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to police.