Recent highway shootings have officials, citizens concerned

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Oct. 29, two people were injured after being shot on Interstate 270 near State Route 315 in north Columbus.

Police said it was not a random attack, but there are more than a dozen other highway shootings police think are random.

In 2003-04, Columbus drivers were terrified of driving on the south side on I-270.

“There was a lot of panic,” said former FBI Agent Harry Trombitas

“I remember that there was a lot of fear, a lot of people worried, a lot of unknowns,” said Columbus Police Commander Robert Strausbaugh.

Between May 2003 and February 2004, investigators said Charles McCoy shot at 24 targets from cars to a school and one that claimed the life of Gail Knisley.

“It wasn't, unfortunately, until Mrs. Knisley was killed on Nov. 25, 2003 that law enforcement came together and started talking about all the different incidents that were going on,” Trombitas said.

Trombitas was the case agent for the FBI at the time of the freeway shooter. They were able to identify McCoy and arrest him.

With experience investigating freeway shootings, Trombitas said word of more than a dozen shootings on the freeway in or near Columbus in the last few months has him worried.

“It raises some concerns,” Trombitas said.

In September, Shaundretta Boykins was driving south on I-270 and East Main when she thought she heard gunshots in her direction.

“I slowed down. My husband said someone is shooting at us. I'm like, no way,” Boykins said.

When she stopped, she found a hole in her car. About an hour later, another car was hit just a few miles away.

Since June, 14 shootings have happened on the freeways, mainly on I-270.

“That is what we are looking at. No one seems to be specifically targeted. It is just random,” said Columbus Police Detective Christopher B. Jones.

Jones noticed a pattern of shootings, groupings, and the time of day, with no explanation.

“It makes me feel pretty uneasy. I'd like to get this taken care of before someone gets hurt or something tragic happens,” Jones said

Strausbaugh said drivers don't need to drive in fear, but they do need to be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

“Typically people don't stick their hands out of their car going 65 miles-per-hour on the freeway,” Strausbaugh explained.

While Columbus police are still working to see if the shootings are connected, Boykins hopes they arrest the person who shot at her before they hurt someone.