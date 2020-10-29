2 critically injured in shooting, crash on I-270 in north Columbus

Police said officers found two people were shot when they arrived at the scene of the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting and a crash on I-270 on the north side of the city Thursday afternoon.

According to police, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. after a crash was reported on westbound I-270 near State Route 315.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people had been shot along with bullet holes in a vehicle.

Both people were hospitalized in critical condition.

One was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital and one was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Police do not know where the shooting took place or any information on potential suspects.