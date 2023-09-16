Family still has questions over 10 years after 17-year-old killed at northeast Columbus gas station

On July 5, 2012, Reanna and another man were shot while at the gas station.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been 11 years since 17-year-old Reanna Rodgers died after she was shot at the Mobil Gas station off Cleveland Avenue and Weber Road in North Linden.

Her family said her case is still not solved.

Her older sister, Nicole Rodgers, said that is the biggest question she has.

"I just want to know why. I just want to know why, and I guess that would maybe close the door of wondering who it is,” said Rodgers.

Reannna was the youngest of four. She loved being around family.

“Oh, there's so much to say about my sister. She was one of a kind that's for sure. She was tiny but fierce. She had a mouth on her but had the biggest heart,” said Rodgers.

She was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the head.

"It's a busy intersection, a lot of people and there's, there's no answers,” said Rodgers.

Reanna was taken into surgery but was only given a 2% chance to live after it was completed. Her family was left with a devastating decision.

"The next day we basically had to decide to either take her off of life support or let her be an organ donor...so we decided to let her be an organ donor,” said Rodgers.

Reanna didn’t get a chance to go to college, get married, or see her nieces and nephews grow up.



Her family is asking anyone with information to come forward. 10TV has reached out to Columbus Police, and they said the case was transferred to the Homicide Case Review Unit.