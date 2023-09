The Newark Division of Police said the shooting happened behind a house in an alley on North 11th Street around 4:30 p.m.

NEWARK, Ohio — Two men were injured in a shooting in Newark on Monday.

Both men were taken to a Columbus hospital by CareFlight. One of the men is in critical condition and the second man's condition is described as "stable."